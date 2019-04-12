What to do if you're in a mobile home during a severe thunderstorm or tornado

ATLANTA - Many Georgians live in mobile homes and when it comes to storms, they can be one of the most dangerous places to be during severe weather.
Severe thunderstorms can damage a mobile home, and most tornadoes can destroy even tied-down mobile homes.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking possible severe storms headed our way Sunday that could bring 60+ mph winds, hail and tornadoes. WATCH LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Experts agree that being prepared and having a plan is key. When there is severe weather, you need to be aware of the risk.
Watching the local forecast or downloading Channel 2's Weather App can alert you to severe weather in your area.
Having a tornado evacuation plan will also be beneficial for families. Jim Kramper from the National Weather searvice recommends:
- Decide where you will go to take shelter before moving in. A friend or relative’s permanent house is a possibility. Make sure you can get in 24 hours a day.
- Time out the route to your shelter location so you’ll be certain that you can get there in time any time a tornado warning is issued.
- Always follow weather forecasts and purchase a NOAA weather radio. The radio will sound, alerting you to severe weather warnings 24 hours a day.
- And, if you do not have time to get to your safe shelter, get out of the mobile home and take cover in a ditch or low lying area.
The American Red Cross also suggests that you:
- Know your community's warning system, because they aren't all the same.
- Practice tornado drills so children know what to do
- Remove diseased and damaged limbs from trees before high winds hit.
- Move or secure lawn furniture, trash cans, hanging plants or anything else that can be picked up by the wind and become a projectile.
- Watch for tornado danger signs: dark, often greenish clouds; wall cloud – an isolated lowering of the base of a thunderstorm; cloud of debris; large hail; funnel cloud – a visible rotating extension of the cloud base; roaring noise.
After the storm:
- Finding important documents (deeds, insurance, etc.) will be easier if you've stored them in a safe-deposit box or other safe place.
- Use bottled water or boil tap water before drinking it. Discard any food that comes in contact with contaminated water.
- Inspect your home for damage, and take steps to prevent more damage (cover holes with plywood or plastic).
- Stay out of damaged buildings and away from downed power lines.
- You can let family know you're safe by registering on the American Red Cross Safe and Well website. You can also call 1-866-GET-INFO (1-866-438-4636) to register.
