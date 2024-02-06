What luxury destination would you move to if you won the lottery? Georgia makes the list

ATLANTA, Ga. — What luxurious destination would you choose to live in if money wasn’t an object?

You may be surprised to find that a lot of people covet living right here in Georgia.

A new survey conducted by Lottery Go interviewed 3,000 people to see where they would move if they won the big bucks. Of course, beachfront paradises like Hawaii, the California coast and the Florida Keys made the top of the list, but Georgia was also a contender.

Beachfront homes on St. Simons Island with direct ocean views and that southern coastal lifestyle came in at #8 on the list of top places all of us future lottery winners would want to live.

Lakefront property on Lake Oconee and country club homes in Johns Creek also made the list, at numbers #53 and #56 respectively. Historic homes in Savannah also made the list of where lottery winners might invest, coming in at #67. Estate homes in Buckhead came in at #142.

