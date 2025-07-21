West Point Dam drawdown starts Aug. 1, lowers lake for pier maintenance

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Those who like to go out to West Point Lake should be aware that the lake will begin losing some of its water.

A drawdown at West Point Dam beginning Aug. 1 will gradually lower the level of West Point Lake for maintenance work, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, announced Monday.

The lowering of the lake’s water level will begin Aug. 1 and bring down the level of West Point Lake 10 feet from 635 feet to 625 by Oct. 1.

The drawdown will help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conduct maintenance on a concrete pier between spillway gates 5 and 6.

West Point Lake will reach 630 feet by Labor Day. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that level will be the best to balance the demands of recreation, power production and flood risk management.

Maintenance on the pier is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and finish by Jan. 15, 2026. Once the maintenance is over, the lake will gradually return to a normal level.

