West Georgia father arrested for forcing kids to watch him abuse pet

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a father with child cruelty after forcing his kids to watch him beat their pet.

The GBI says they began investigating William Leviticus Self, 37 of Cedartown, in Feb. 2024 after the Polk County Police Department asked them to look into a case of cruelty to children.

Agents say Self abused the family pet in front of his children and required them to watch. They didn’t comment on how he abused the animal.

He was charged with three counts of cruelty to children and booked into the Polk County Jail.

According to jail records, he was arrested on Sunday and has since been released on a $9,000 bond.

