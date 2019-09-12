ATLANTA - Get ready to sweat it out again today.
We started out in the 70s this morning and we're headed to more near-record high temperatures this afternoon.
On Wednesday, we tied a record high of 96 and we're forecast to hit 97 degrees today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the next few days will be very hot.
"It's going to be awfully hot, record hot today," Monahan said.
We're tracking a system that could bring cooler, wetter weather to our area this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
