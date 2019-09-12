  • We're headed for near-record high temperatures AGAIN today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Get ready to sweat it out again today. 

    We started out in the 70s this morning and we're headed to more near-record high temperatures this afternoon. 

    On Wednesday, we tied a record high of 96 and we're forecast to hit 97 degrees today.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the next few days will be very hot. 

    "It's going to be awfully hot, record hot today," Monahan said. 

    We're tracking a system that could bring cooler, wetter weather to our area this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on when the next cool-down is coming]

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories