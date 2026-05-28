Waymos back online in Atlanta after flooding, safety concerns

ATLANTA — The Atlanta fleet of autonomous Waymo cars is back on the road after a temporary halt due to safety concerns during severe weather.

Channel 2 Action News reported when sudden flooding in Atlanta saw Waymos getting stuck in the water or simply freezing due to an inability to gauge the water’s depth.

As reported, sometimes the autonomous cars got stuck while passengers were inside, leading to some difficulties for the riders.

Waymo confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the robotic car fleet was back in motion.

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“As part of our commitment to safety, we constantly monitor weather conditions in the cities we serve. We may temporarily pause operations if necessary,” a Waymo spokesperson said. “We know riders count on us every day, so we don’t make these decisions lightly and aim to resume operations as soon as it’s safe and reliable.”

Going into more detail, Waymo said roads and weather conditions are constantly changing and that affects the decisions the company makes for service in the various locations it operates.

Waymo said service in Atlanta resumed on Wednesday but each city they operated in that was paused will resume based on the unique conditions in each location.

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