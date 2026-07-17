Water shutoff rescheduled in East Point neighborhoods

EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point has rescheduled a planned water outage for some residents.
The water shutoff between Jefferson Ave and E Forrest Ave will now take Monday, July 20, through Tuesday, July 21.
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Scheduled work is set to connect existing lines to the new Winburn Dr. main. This will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and a water refill station will be available on E Woodland Cir at Winburn Dr.
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