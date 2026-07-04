Water rescues, officials warn of strong currents on the Chattahoochee River

As Fourth of July weekend brings increased recreation on the Chattahoochee River, Roswell firefighters responded to two separate water rescue calls on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Roswell Fire Department said the first call came July 3 after Sandy Springs Fire requested mutual aid for a water rescue near Morgan Falls Dam.

After launching on the river and traveling downstream, an emergency service boat located a boater in a disabled vessel. The boater was not injured, and firefighters safely towed the vessel back to the boat launch.

A short time later, Roswell Fire was dispatched to a second water rescue upstream of Morgan Falls Dam. The emergency service boat launched again to assist, but another responding unit located the person in distress before Roswell crews arrived.

The department urged anyone spending time on the Chattahoochee River this holiday weekend to wear a life jacket, check river conditions before launching and use caution, noting that river currents can be stronger than they appear.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group