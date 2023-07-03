WATCH: Intense video shows deputy pull driver out of burning SUV that crashed in Georgia woods

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — A Candler County sheriff’s deputy is being praised for rushing into harm’s way to save someone trapped inside a burning car.
Footage from Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor’s body camera shows the stressful moment he ran into the woods toward the SUV that was on fire.
The crash happened on Hwy. 46 just outside of Metter and the SUV wasn’t near the roadway. It traveled a good distance into a heavily-wooded area before it finally stopped.
Taylor had to smash the window open with a baton in order to get to the driver and eventually pulled them out. All this happened while the flames quickly spread and engulfed the SUV.
After the driver was out safely, Taylor then rushed back in, to make sure no one else was inside.
In a Facebook post, Sheriff John Miles commended Taylor for his bravery and also the drivers who stopped by to assist.
