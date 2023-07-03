3 children dead after car carrying 6 stops in middle of I-95 on Georgia-Florida line

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — At least three children are dead and two more people are in critical condition after a crash on the Geo r gia-Florida line.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 7:40 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

FHP says that a car carrying six people and a SUV were traveling in the southbound lanes when the driver of the car stopped in the center lane “for an unknown reason.”

The SUV driver couldn’t stop in time and crashed into the back of the car. A 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl in the car died.

The crash left the 24-year-old driver with serious injuries and two others, a 47-year-old woman and another 14-year-old boy, with critical injuries. No updates have been provided as of Sunday on their conditions.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries.

The victims have not been identified, but all of them were from Bay Shore, New York on Long Island. The crash remains under investigation.

