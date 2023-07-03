Man shot multiple times during robbery while at Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA — A man is recovering after officials say he was shot during a robbery.
Atlanta police said on Sunday at 9:23 a.m. officers received reports of a man who was taken to the hospital after being shot.
When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot several times in the leg.
According to the investigation, the victim was robbed by two unidentified suspects while he was at the Food Mart on Alison Court in southwest Atlanta.
Police did not say what the men took from the victim.
Authorities have not said if those two males have been arrested.
The investigation remains ongoing.
