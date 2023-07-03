Here is the full list of road closures for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is back on Tuesday and that means there will be several road closures throughout Buckhead and midtown.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning got a look at the final preparations on Monday ahead of the world’s largest 10K. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek says to ease traffic flow, avoid driving yourself to the race if possible.

“If you can take MARTA, certainly do so. There are a number of places where you can get off and access where you need to go.”

Race director Rich Kenah says race attendance has rebounded after a pandemic slump.

“Through COVID, we shrunk down to just under 40,000 and we’re slowly moving our way back to a 50,000 person race this year.”

If you are heading to the race or just want to cheer on the runners, here is a list of all the road closures you need to know about.

Start Area Road Closures

Midnight on July 4

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to around Lenox Parkway

4:30 a.m. on July 4

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400

Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to East Paces Ferry Road

After the start area is secure, Atlanta police will begin to close the course and stop all cross traffic across Peachtree Street and 10th Street until the finish area around 5 a.m.

Finish Area Road Closures:

June 30 though July 4 at 5 p.m.

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive

July 4

2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen

4 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle

5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia

7:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree St.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree

