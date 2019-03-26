DALTON, Ga. - Stories like these will always make us cry, but the heartwarming reunions are worth the tears.
A soldier from Dalton pulled off a major surprise for his mother and sister when he showed up at their work Tuesday.
Sawyer Sharp, a 20-year-old combat medic, has been stationed in Germany over the past year.
So Sarah and Stevie Sharp were shocked to see the soldier walk through the door at their office. Sharp's father Steve Sharp shared the moment it happened with our ABC affiliate WTVC-TV.
Warning: you'll want to grab some tissues before watching.
[RELATED: Dad returns from deployment, surprises son at metro Atlanta school]
Sharp can be heard in the video telling his dad that his mother and sister were never going to let go.
Steve Sharp told WTVC-TV his son still has a year of service left. But the surprise is a moment the family will be sure to remember forever.
[RELATED: Alpharetta soldier serving in Afghanistan surprises family at sister's softball game]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former 'Love & Hip-Hop' star arrested again in Cobb County
- Showers, isolated thunderstorms possible this evening
- Bump stocks banned in U.S. starting today, despite emergency request to stop it
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}