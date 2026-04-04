Warm Saturday, stormy start to Easter Sunday in north Georgia

ATLANTA — It’s a warm and unsettled start to the weekend across north Georgia, with highs climbing into the lower 80s Saturday and scattered showers and storms developing through the day.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a cold front moves in tonight, setting up a soggy start to Easter Sunday. Expect rain and a few thunderstorms early, especially during sunrise services, before conditions gradually improve later in the day.

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Deon says by the afternoon, the rain clears out, skies begin to dry, and temperatures cool back to near seasonal levels, topping out around 70 degrees.

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Looking ahead, a quieter pattern settles in for the start of the workweek. Monday through Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 70s and noticeably cooler mornings dipping into the 40s, bringing a crisp spring feel back to the region.

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