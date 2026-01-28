Suspect arrested in murder of 7 months pregnant Georgia woman

MONROE, Ga. — The man accused of killing a woman who was just a few weeks away from giving birth is in custody.

Dorreous Brooks, 36, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and feticide.

He’s accused of killing Teonia Stokes and her unborn child in a shooting on GW Carver Drive in Monroe on Sunday. A second man was also shot and injured.

On Tuesday morning, police asked the public to be on the lookout for Brooks, calling him “armed and dangerous.”

Police say he was arrested with the help of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Details on what led up to the shooting, as well as Brooks’ connection to Stokes have not been released.

