Deputy uses stun gun on man with knife in Walton County; GBI investigating

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced March 6 that it’s investigating the use of force on a knife-wielding man in Walton County.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a criminal investigation at a home off of Carriage Court at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 when a suspect grabbed a kitchen knife.

A deputy used a stun gun on the man, who fell. The suspect hurt himself before deputies could get the knife away from him, GBI said.

Deputies provided emergency care to the suspect until emergency help arrived.

A deputy was hurt trying to take the knife from the man.

GBI didn’t identify the suspect.

Once the GBI’s investigation in complete, the agency will forward the case file to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

