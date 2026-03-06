Mother accused of assaulting school bus driver while trying to get to children

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother faces charges after police say she assaulted a Marietta City Schools bus driver after school.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained the warrant for Zaria Stovall, whose children were on the bus.

The assault happened Feb. 24 on Old Bee Tree Drive in Marietta. The warrant accuses Stovall of going onto the school bus, refusing to get off and threatening the driver.

The two then got into a physical fight, during which Stovall is accused of hitting the driver and throwing a spray bottle at him.

Stovall has been charged with simple assault, simple battery, criminal trespassing and disruption of public school education. She posted a $5,000 bond.

