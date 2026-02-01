Metro Atlanta city closes roads, may close others

MONROE, Ga. — The city of Monroe has closed several streets because of poor condition, and may add more to the list.

Several sections of East Marable Street, Pinecrest Drive, Breedlove Drive, Hammond Drive and West Highland Avenue are all closed, the city announced in a social media post Jan. 31.

The city urges people to just stay off the roads tonight and tomorrow morning until road conditions improve.

Other metro Atlanta roadways have experienced rough conditions after a snowstorm. For instance, a portion of a major roadway in Gainesville was closed for a time Saturday.

