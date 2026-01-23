Meth, fentanyl found at Walton County home

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Two people are facing trafficking charges after deputies said they found illegal drugs inside a Walton County home.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a home on New Horizon Drive in Loganville as part of a drug investigation.
During the search, deputies said they found 450 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl, methadone pills, and a gun.
The sheriff’s office arrested John Koldewey and Jennifer Weathers as part of the investigation.
Koldewey was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methadone), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects, and crossing the guard line with drugs.
Weathers was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methadone), and possession of drug-related objects.
The pair was booked into the Walton County Jail.
