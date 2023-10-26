Indictment: Walton County man yelled racial slurs while shooting at his Black neighbor

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County man faces federal charges after prosecutors say the 73-year-old yelled racial slurs at his Black neighbor and shooting at him.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the court documents with the allegations against Mark Wheeler.

On May 26, a neighbor called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to report that Wheeler was standing in front of his home yelling a slur at him before Wheeler pointed a gun and fired at him.

Wheeler told deputies that he had been drinking for almost 10 hours and admitted to firing the gun as he repeatedly called his neighbors “things.” Deputies charged him with felony aggravated assault and reckless conduct, according to court documents.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation became involved with the case and interviewed the neighbor and his wife. Court documents show that the neighbor’s wife, who is white, claimed that Wheeler said “Yay, no more (expletive) (slur)” when he saw her moving in.

The FBI agent also interview the couple’s landlords, who are Black, and they said that Wheeler had a pattern of racist behavior toward them and other tenants.

Wheeler posted bond on the May charges and was ordered to stay away from his neighbors. Two weeks later, the neighbors said Wheeler was standing close to the fence that separates their properties and was staring at them trying to intimidate them.

Based on the statements, federal investigators said there was enough to charge Wheeler with violation of the criminal provision of the Fair Housing Act and for brandishing and using a firearm.

The Fair Housing Act says it is illegal discrimination against a person because of race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, familial status, or national origin when the person is trying to rent or buy a home.

Wheeler faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Channel 2 Action News reached out to an attorney representing Wheeler who said they had no comment at this time.

