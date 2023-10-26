Murder suspect on the run after 53-year-old shot, killed at Decatur apartment complex, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur police are searching for a shooter after a 53-year-old man was killed earlier this week.

Officers were called to the Park Terrace Apartments on Tuesday night just after 11:30 p.m.

When they got there, they say they found Perry Riley, 53, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Surveillance photos from inside the apartment building captured the man police believe to be the shooter, 41-year-old David Denson, walking down the hall.

Investigators say Denson is the only suspect in this case.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Denson is currently on the run and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

