Suspect arrested in home invasion. Police took away the homeowner in handcuffs, too

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Both a homeowner and a suspect have been arrested after a home invasion last week, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Oct. 19, two men entered a home on the 4000 block of Sardis Road in Hall County just after 6:30 p.m., demanding money.

The homeowner, 40-year-old Stephanie Dyer then began shooting at the two suspects, according to deputies. Dyer and the other two people in the home ran into the nearby woods.

Deputies began searching for the two suspects and eventually identified and arrested 28-year-old Jarmarius Rowe of McDonough. Deputies found Rowe with a pistol upon his arrest.

Rowe was charged with home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all felony offenses.

The other suspect, who has not been identified, ran from the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Dyer was arrested after deputies investigated and found psilocybin mushrooms, a quantity of THC oil, a bag containing $4,450 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

The estimated street value of the drugs was $3,500, according to deputies.

Dyer was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.

The investigation continues.

