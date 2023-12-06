2 survive after small plane crashes during training exercise in Walton County, officials say

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A plane with two people on board crashed in Walton County on Tuesday afternoon.

Federal Aviation Administration Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a single-engine plane crashed at a private airstrip near Social Circle at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Both of the people on board survived the crash.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and said the plane was conducting training when it crashed.

Officials did not identify either victim.

The incident is still under investigation.

