1 person hospitalized, another person injured in Kennesaw house fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were treated for injuries after a house caught on fire in Kennesaw.
Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services were called out to a fire on North Hampton Drive Tuesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they got to the scene, they searched the home and found a victim.
The victim was removed from the smoke-filled home and taken to the hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5 members of Ghostface Gangsters convicted in terrifying home invasion murder of 14-year-old girl
- LIVE RESULTS: These metro Atlanta races will be decided with runoffs tonight
- DeKalb woman serving life for stabbing wife to death now guilty in ex-girlfriend’s cold-case murder
Another person was treated at the scene.
CCFES said both people were stable.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group