1 person hospitalized, another person injured in Kennesaw house fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were treated for injuries after a house caught on fire in Kennesaw.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services were called out to a fire on North Hampton Drive Tuesday night.

When they got to the scene, they searched the home and found a victim.

The victim was removed from the smoke-filled home and taken to the hospital.

Another person was treated at the scene.

CCFES said both people were stable.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

