Coldest temps since February, slick spots on roads in far north Georgia after first snow

A winter weather advisory continues Tuesday for the north Georgia mountains after the first snow this fall. A few school districts have moved to virtual learning or delayed opening.

All of us though will deal with the cold temperatures.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we’re waking up to a hard freeze with below-freezing temperatures, our coldest temperatures since February.

It won’t be nearly as windy as Monday and warmer temperatures are on the way.

Severe Weather Team 2 is timing when the arctic blast moves out, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

