VP at Atlanta Motor Speedway accused of peeping on neighbor

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A father is furious after police said they caught a high profile leader for Atlanta Motor Speedway peeking into his daughter's room and recording it on his phone.
Channel 2 Action News was first to learn that Henry County police arrested Michael Bruner, the Vice President of Finance for Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Police said Bruner was wearing all black clothing and a ski mask when he was looking through the basement window of his neighbor's home.
When Bruner noticed police, he ran away from the scene but was quickly apprehended, according to authorities.
Bruner has been charged with offenses of peeping tom, criminal trespass and obstruction of officers.
A man who holds a VP position at Atlanta Motor Speedway was arrested for peeping in his neighbors window. Police say he was wearing a ski mask with all black clothing & initially ran from them. I’m still gathering info - watch my live report at 4pm Ch2 pic.twitter.com/4EzZRe7sB7— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 1, 2018
