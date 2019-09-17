Voter check-in machines stolen before polls opened for special election

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed two "express poll" voter check-in machines were stolen at a polling location in Fulton County.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant learned someone took the machines from the Grove Park Recreation Center.
These are not the machines people voted on, but are used to check in voters. The center is a polling location for Tuesday's special election for Atlanta Board Of Education District 2 seat.
We're working to learn how the machines were stolen, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
BREAKING: We've confirmed two "express poll" voter check-in machines stolen in overnight break-in at Grove Park Rec Center, polling place for today's Fulton Co. District 6 special election. Machines replaced before polls open. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ZgRf7zWdgf— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) September 17, 2019
