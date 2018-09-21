Video of former Mayor Reed on Election Day launches investigation

ATLANTA - Our questions about a video from last November has launched an investigation by the secretary of state’s office.
The state election board wants the attorney general to investigate whether a message to voters from former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed on Election Day went too far.
"Hello, I'm Mayor Kasim Reed here in southwest Atlanta at Fickett Elementary School, and my wife, Sarah-Elisabeth, and my daughter, Maria Kristan and I, we just voted for the next mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms," Reed said in the video posted online.
Georgia law states:
"No person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method on any day in which ballots are being cast within 150-feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established."
The video seemed to show Reed and his family within that 150-foot limit outside Fickett Elementary School, Reed's polling place, when he made the pitch for Lance Bottoms.
