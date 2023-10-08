VIDEO: GSP Troopers force car suspected of hit-and-run into I-85 median, arrest driver

SUBURBAN LAVONIA, Ga. — The driver of a car suspected in a hit-and-run crash was arrested after Georgia State Patrol Troopers forced him off into the median of Interstate 85.

At about 1 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell responded to I-85 Northbound near mile marker 176 in an effort to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

A Trooper located a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle, a black 2022 Chevrolet Spark, and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and a Trooper performed a successful PIT maneuver, which forced both vehicles into the grass median.

The driver of the Chevrolet managed to regain control of the car and continued driving northbound in the grass median.

After striking the cable barrier twice, the driver tried to enter the southbound lanes of I-85.

To end the pursuit, a Trooper used the front of his patrol car to strike the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

After being struck by the Trooper’s vehicle, the driver of the Chevrolet tried to reverse, but the Trooper struck the front of the Chevrolet with his patrol car.

Troopers were able to get the driver, Allen Gale Nichols, 47, of Flowery Branch, out of the car and take him into custody.

No one was injured during the pursuit and arrest.

Nichols will face multiple traffic charges including felony fleeing and driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

