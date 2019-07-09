VIDEO: Coworkers buy colorblind firefighter glasses to help him see American flag

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County firefighter who recently learned he is colorblind had one request this Fourth of July: To be able to see the true colors of the American flag.
Spencer Caradine, 21, never knew he suffered from red-green colorblindness until a co-worker noticed.
Caradine's brothers at the fire station rallied together to raise money to buy him a pair of colorblindness-correcting glasses.
Video captures the emotional moment Caradine put on the glasses for the first time last week and saw the American flag. He also got to see a fireworks display in full color.
Channel 2's Carol Sbarge talked to Caradine about the amazing first moments he put the glasses on.
We'll show you the emotional moment this firefighter saw color for the first time - on the American flag -- for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
