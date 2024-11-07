Video captures raccoon falling from ceiling at NYC airport

NEW YORK, NY — People flying through New York’s LaGuardia airport got quite a surprise when a raccoon fell from the ceiling.

It happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in Terminal A near a Spirit Airlines gate.

Video shows the furry creature clinging to a cable before falling to the ground.

An eyewitness says the raccoon then ran around the area for a few minutes before crews were able to get it outside.

Spirit Airlines issued a statement to CNN saying, “To ensure a positive experience for our LGA Guests, we immediately notified the facilities team and are addressing the matter with a professional wildlife control company.

No one was injured in the incident.

