Victim ID'd in deadly carjacking; 2 suspects still on the run

ATLANTA - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed during a carjacking in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday.
Atlanta police said 65-year-old Victor Green was on Carey Road just before 1 p.m. when he and a co-worker were approached by two people, a man and a woman.
According to police, the man opened the passenger door and demanded at gunpoint the coworker's items before he ordered her to exit the car. Police said the woman stood with her as the man searched for the victim's wallet and phone.
The co-worker was able to escape the scene, but she heard three gunshots fired. Green was pushed out of the car as the man and woman took off, police said.
Police sent the following descriptions to Channel 2 Action News:
- "Male suspect: Approximately 5’7” tall, medium complexion, thin build, short hair, black jacket, black or blue pants, black air max shoes with red bubble, clean shaven. He appeared to be in his early 20’s and was wearing a fanny pack which contained a black handgun."
- "Female suspect: Approximately 5’4” to 5’5” tall, medium complexion, thin build, black skull cap, black and white jacket with ‘pink’ on the front, black leggings, black air force ones, armed with a black handgun."
