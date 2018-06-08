0 Victim demands answers about why now-former officer accused in her rape wasn't fired sooner

ATLANTA - A local woman who said she was raped by a former Fulton County police officer is sharing her story and asking why it took so long for the agency to fire the man allegedly behind the sexual assault.

For privacy reasons, we are not naming the victim in this case.

She told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that the ordeal has left her so emotionally scarred that she tried taking her own life.

“I want to die every day. I don’t sleep. I don’t do anything,” she said. “I tried to kill myself, yes.”

Her pain comes after she said Bobby Ransom showed up at the Roswell apartment where she was staying with a friend with his badge and gun, and forced his way inside.

The victim said she cooperated with Ransom because she feared for her life after the ex-cop threatened to hurt her if she didn’t comply. The alleged assault took place on May 8, 2017.

Jaquez first reported about this case in March after we learned Fulton County police fired Ransom Feb. 15, almost a year later.

Since then, Jaquez has asked Fulton County officials several times why it took them so long to fire the officer.

They would not give Jaquez a reason, nor would they tell her exactly why they terminated Ransom.

However, sources close to the case said Ransom was fired because he initially denied knowing or having sex with the alleged victim. He later admitted to it, but said it was consensual.

Court documents obtained on Thursday night show the 33-year-old officer admitted to lying under oath a week after he was confronted with the allegations.

“There hasn’t been a legal process to get him locked up,” the victim’s attorney, Rod Dixon, told Jaquez.

Now the victim and her attorney are demanding answers about why it took the department a year to fire Ransom and why criminal charges haven’t been filed.

“There is overwhelming evidence to substantiate and to validate the case to the grand jury,” Dixon said.

“The only thing that will make this better is if he goes to prison. I need him to get indicted. I need some closure,” the victim said.

