Vice Presidential Debate: How to watch tonight’s simulcast on Channel 2, WSB-TV apps

NEW YORK — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance are set to hold their only scheduled vice-presidential debate at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pair will face off just a few weeks after the ABC News presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

WSB-TV will simulcast the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate, which will last around 90 minutes. Here are the ways that you can watch across the WSB-TV platforms.

Channel 2

Check your TV guide for WSB-TV. Our LIVE debate coverage begins at 8 p.m. with the debate set to start at 9 p.m.

WSBTV.com and Breaking News app

You can watch the simulcast of the debate on WSBTV.com.

There are two streams you can watch online: the WSB Now Stream here or the 24/7 Breaking News Stream here.

The streams are also available through the WSB-TV mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Smart TV apps

The WSB Now stream is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Google TV. On the home screen, find the magnifying glass and search for WSB. Click on the WSB app icon and install to watch.

You can also watch WSB-TV on NextGen TV. You need a NextGen TV tuner and antenna. This feature is available on newer TV models of LG, Sony, Hisense and Samsung. Search/scan for “WSB”. Click OK on your TV remote to interact with the app.

Debate watch parties held around metro Atlanta

