Vice President JD Vance, Erika Kirk visiting Athens for Turning Point USA event

ATHENS, Ga. — Vice President JD Vance will visit Georgia to speak to young voters and the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections.

Vance is set to speak during the conservative group Turning Point USA’s College Tour in Athens. Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk will also be there.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening at Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center. The UGA Young Democrats group plans to protest the event outside the arena.

We’ll have live reports from the rallies, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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