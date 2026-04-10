Vaccines falling from the sky: The effort to control the spread of rabies in Georgia

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A small squad of low-flying planes are buzzing over the North Georgia Mountains, all of them dropping a life-saving payload.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen learned it’s a mission to prevent the spread of rabies.

They dropped 150,000 packets of the oral vaccine Friday, targeting raccoons.

Rabies remains an issue, especially in Georgia, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

A refrigerated trailer at Dalton Municipal Airport contains a cargo that looks like packets of ketchup.

“The bait itself is highly attractive. It’s got a fish coating and fish oil. It stinks!” said Jordona Kirby, field coordinator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Kirby says it’s tasty if you’re a raccoon.

Feds and contractor Dynamic Aviation are dropping 600,000 of those packets over the North Georgia mountains to prevent the spread of the disease.

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