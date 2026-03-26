USPS says it may not deliver mail in a year, now it needs more money for a new challenge

The U.S. Postal Service is requesting a temporary 8% charge on Priority Mail and other products to offset the impact of rising transportation and fuel costs.

The additional challenge come as the Postal Service warned it could soon face a financial breaking point, with leaders saying the agency may not be able to continue delivering mail or paying workers within the next year if changes aren’t made.

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The agency filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. In a news release, the USPS said the “time-limited price change” would “better align its costs of transportation with the market.”

It is the first time the USPS has sought to impose a fee to cover a spike in fuel costs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

If approved, the price increase would affect Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select. No other products or services would be affected, including first-class stamps, the USPS said.

The price increase would go into effect at midnight CT on April 26 and would remain in place until midnight CT on Jan. 17, 2027, the USPS said. In January, the USPS said it can determine if “a different long-term approach is needed.”

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The service is already facing long-term challenges. Postmaster General David Steiner says the agency is running out of options and is now looking to Congress for help.

The USPS handles a massive workload, delivering roughly 109 billion items each year to homes and businesses across the country. Even now, it ships about 10 times more packages than competitors like FedEx and UPS combined.

However, as traditional mail declines, so does revenue.

“I like to say that we got thrown overboard and into the water,” Steiner said. “But instead of tossing us a life jacket, we were thrown an anchor.”

The Postal Service has been losing money for years, including a reported $9 billion loss in 2025 alone.

Possible solutions on the table include reducing delivery days or raising prices, though no decisions have been made.

For many Americans, the stakes are personal.

“It’s been something we’ve used forever,” one customer said.

Others say they’re hoping lawmakers step in before it’s too late.

“That’s what the government’s supposed to do, right?” another person said.

The Postmaster General says he’s open to multiple paths forward, but without action from Congress, the future of the Postal Service remains uncertain.

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