Hours-long lines go on at Atlanta airport, TSA workers prepare to miss another paycheck

ATLANTA — Security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remained a challenge on Wednesday as TSA workers prepare to miss their third paycheck.

Because of the partial government shutdown, high numbers of TSA agents at major airports across the country are calling out.

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Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was at the airport on Wednesday, where the lines to get past the security checkpoint fluctuated.

Michael Thomas and his family are traveling to New York City. He says he worked hard to pay for the tickets, so he does not blame TSA agents for not working while not being paid.

“How long would you work if they weren’t paying you?” Petersen asked him during Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

“Shoot,” he laughed. “I ain’t working if they ain’t paying me.”

Nate Thomas, who is traveling to Austin, Texas, says he is not sure how long he would keep coming to work.

“I don’t know how long, but that is tough,” Thomas said.

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According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 455 workers have quit.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is the busiest in the world, more than 40% of workers have called out sick. Officials say that number is generally closer to 2%.

Jenny Melendez told Petersen that if she were in their position, she too would change course.

“If I have my bills and so many other things, I would stop and look for something else, some other job,” she said.

Affected TSA workers will receive back pay once federal funding is restored.

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