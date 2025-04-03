US to host 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup

ATLANTA — The United States will co-host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It will be the first time since 2003 that the U.S. has hosted the Women’s World Cup. The U.S. also hosted in 1999.

“We are excited about the opportunity to co-host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup and, in collaboration with our @Concacaf partners, are committed to delivering a tournament that leaves a lasting legacy - one that elevates women’s soccer across the world and inspires future generations of players and fans. As FIFA finalizes the number of participating teams in the tournament, we will solidify our partnership structure with fellow Concacaf nations. We look forward to sharing more details and unveiling our full vision for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the near future.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that the U.S. and CONCACAF were the only bid for the 2031 tournament. He also said that the United Kingdom was the only bid for the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

U.S. Soccer had applied for the 2027 tournament a few years ago, but withdrew to focus on the 2031 bid.

At the time, Atlanta had been on the list of cities for consideration. U.S. Soccer is in the process of building its new headquarters in Fayette County.

Officials plan to have the headquarters finished by the time Atlanta hosts the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

