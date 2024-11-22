US Army Corps of Engineers to help with Hurricane Helene cleanup in 10 Georgia counties

GEORGIA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they’d be working to help remove debris related to Hurricane Helene in 10 Georgia counties. Almost $57 million is allocated for the removals.

The announcement, made Thursday, said that the federal corps would work with state and federal officials to remove debris across the state over the next several months in Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also assisting with debris removal in 92 Georgia counties, according to officials.

“The Corps of Engineers has $56.9 million in awarded task orders for removal of approximately 1.9 million cubic yards of debris. At this time, there are 98 civilians and one military deployed in support of the mission,” the USACE said. “So far, there are 27 debris removal crews and 64 hauling vehicles assigned to the mission, and they have removed 84,000 cubic yards of debris.”

Officials said debris will not be collected from private properties and collection will only occur on the right-of-way curbside of public roads, which extends 10 feet from the edge of the road outward.

Contractors will collect vegetative debris, such as tree limbs, which federal officials said should be separated from other types of debris like construction or household trash.

Debris removal has already started in Ben Hill, Dodge, Laurens and Montgomery counties, and contracts are expected to start soon in Brooks, Candler, Jenkins, Lowndes, Montgomery, and Screven counties.

