Urgent search underway for person police say shot at officer in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - There is an urgent search for the person police said shot at an officer in Cobb County Monday night.
Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the officer involved was not hurt.
The shooting happened along Sylvia Street in Austell.
Our Channel 2 assignment desk is checking in with police to find out what led to the shooting.
We'll bring you overnight developments on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}