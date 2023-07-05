UPS union unanimously rejects latest package, says negotiations have collapsed

ATLANTA — The International Brotherood of Teamsters representing UPS workers announced Wednesday morning that they have rejected the latest contract offer, signaling another step closer toward a possible strike.

The union says they felt the latest offer that the Sandy Springs-based company presented to them did not address their needs and negotiations “collapsed” around 4 a.m. this morning.

“Following marathon negotiations, UPS refused to give the Teamsters a last, best, and final offer, telling the union the company had nothing more to give.”

AFTER MARATHON SESSIONS, UPS NEGOTIATIONS COLLAPSE



Around 4AM, UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members’ needs. The UPS Teamsters Nat’l Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the package pic.twitter.com/LKtjz4jI9I — Teamsters (@Teamsters) July 5, 2023

The union added that no additional negotiations have been scheduled before its current contract expires on July 31.

If the contract isn’t approved, the International Brother Hood of Teamsters previously voted to start a national strike, meaning more than 340,000 workers could potentially stop working until an agreement is reached.

UPS has been posting updates and statements on the negotiations online; however, the website has not been updated since June 30. The most recent statements says the company is “encouraged” that the union is ready to discuss their latest proposal.

It’s unclear if the proposal in the statement is the one that was rejected Wednesday morning.

