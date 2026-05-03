University of West Georgia alumna named superintendent of Carroll County Schools

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — University of West Georgia alumna Dr. Jessica M. Ainsworth has been named superintendent of Carroll County Schools, succeeding longtime Superintendent Scott Cowart, who is retiring after 16 years of service.

The Carroll County Board of Education announced Ainsworth’s appointment this spring. She will assume the role in June 2026.

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Dr. Ainsworth has a 23-year career in education and most recently served as associate superintendent of school performance, overseeing operational and academic priorities for the district.

She began her career as a special education teacher and has held titles such as, assistant principal, principal and district administrator. She joined Carroll County Schools’ central leadership team in 2019 and was named associate superintendent in 2024. She was recognized as the 2015 National Assistant Principal of the Year.

“As a young person, I found my purpose as a positive path-changer for others,” Ainsworth said. “Education is the career that prepares all others and UWG prepared me to be a difference maker at every stage of my career.”

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Her leadership helped earn the district national recognition, including a 2025 Cognia System of Distinction honor and 100% National STEM Certification across all campuses.

Dr. Ainsworth also emphasized the University of West Georgia’s partnership with Carroll County Schools. “UWG is a signature partner because we share students, initiatives and goals,” she said. “We are on the same team, serving our community.”

Kate Petty, director of alumni engagement at the University of West Georgia, praised Dr. Ainsworth’s qualifications for the role.

“Dr. Jessica Ainsworth exemplifies the very best of what it means to be an alumna of our university,” Petty said. “Her commitment to students, leadership and community makes her exceptionally well-suited for this role.

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