University System of Georgia chancellor Sonny Perdue retiring

ATLANTA — University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced on Wednesday he will retiring.

The former Georgia governor and US Secretary of Agriculture says he will serve until a successor is named.

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“Serving as chancellor has been one of the most impactful roles of my life, and stepping away is not a decision I make lightly,” Perdue said. “My career has been guided by a simple belief: public service is a calling, and we’re meant to lift others and leave things better than we found them.”

Perdue took over as chancellor on April 1, 2022. USG says it has seen record enrollment across its 25 public colleges and universities during his four years. USG also located a new University of Georgia School of Medicine during Perdue’s tenure.

Gov. Brian Kemp thanked Perdue for decade of service.

“His time leading the University System of Georgia has solidified a legacy of impact that will continue for generations to come.” Kemp said.

USG will launch a nationwide search for its next chancellor.

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