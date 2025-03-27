Undocumented immigrant accused of sexually assaulting 4 Georgia children

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 36-year-old man, who police say is in Georgia illegally, was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Valdosta detectives were notified on Feb. 27, about allegations against Nery Antonio Gonzalez, 36. Two children under 14 years old told family members that Gonzalez inappropriately touched them.

After several interviews with the victims, detectives learned about two other victims.

Detectives said Gonzalez sexually assaulted the four children in various locations throughout Valdosta. All four victims are under the age of 14.

TRENDING STORIES:

On March 14, authorities obtained arrest warrants for Gonzalez. Five days later, officials said accusations against the 34-year-old resulted in more arrest warrants.

The VPD said Gonzalez is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak of the trauma that these children faced and will live with for the rest of their lives. I am thankful that two of these victims were brave enough to let someone know, which resulted in the arrest of this predator. This was great teamwork between our agency and our community partners, to ensure these victims do not have to see this monster again.” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with the following:

Five counts of child molestation-felony;

Three counts of rape;

Four counts of aggravated sexual battery;

Four counts of sexual battery on a child under the age of 16;

Two counts of aggravated child molestations;

Three counts of cruelty to a child in the first degree.

He was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

Valdosta police said detectives are working closely with the Children’s Advocacy Center and the District Attorney’s Office of the Southern Judicial Circuit.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming.

©2025 Cox Media Group