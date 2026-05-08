Unborn child killed in I-285 shooting. APD, FBI have suspect in custody months later

ATLANTA — A man is now in custody months after two people, including a 18-year-old pregnant woman, were shot on Interstate 285. The woman lost her unborn child.

Atlanta police and the FBI took 20-year-old Kenneth Jones into custody on Wednesday. They arrested him in Union City.

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Jones was wanted in connection to a shooting on Interstate 285 that happened days before Christmas on Dec. 20, 2025. Officers responded to the scene near the Cascade Road exit and found a 18-year-old pregnant woman and 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both survived the shooting, but the woman’s unborn child did not.

Police said Jones is at APD headquarters being processed and interviewed. He has not been booked into the Fulton County Jail as of Friday morning.

He will face charges of feticide, aggravated assault (three counts), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

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