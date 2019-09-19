UGA vs. Notre Dame: Everything you need to know about biggest football game this weekend

Athens will be ground zero for football this weekend.
The biggest football game, even bigger than games in the NFL, will be between the University of Georgia and Notre Dame.
Officials are preparing for an influx of thousands of people to attend the game, as many as 92,000 fans. That would be the biggest game ever at Sanford Stadium.
An extra 500 seats are being added for the huge game.
If you’re the lucky holder of a ticket, they are going for thousands online. But the schools said if you’re still looking for tickets, you need to be careful for counterfeits.
If you're the lucky holder of a ticket, they are going for thousands online. But the schools said if you're still looking for tickets, you need to be careful for counterfeits.
These tickets are being sold online for hundreds even thousands of dollars... it’s the game of the century - this week! A live report from @universityofga on the eve of the game with @NotreDame at 4p pic.twitter.com/PXp7flbSR8— Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) September 19, 2019
