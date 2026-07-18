UGA receives record amount of donations for 3rd straight year

ATHENS, Ga. — The numbers appear to say it: The University of Georgia for the 3rd consecutive year has broken their record for donations.

The school reported they’ve had nearly 70,000 donors contribute over $324 million dollars in the 2026 fiscal year. Most of that money goes towards enhancing student success, faculty excellence and a variety of university initiatives.

Here is what UGA said the money helped fund:

Privately funded scholarships supported 10,050 students.

The university’s For Georgia. For Generations. scholarship initiative has now raised $53 million.

UGA’s three-year rolling donor average is now at its highest at $300 million.

Gifts continue to support faculty growth, including 407 endowed positions.

50 “powerhouse donors” have committed $1 million or more to both academic and athletic initiatives.

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“Private support is essential to the University of Georgia’s ability to serve our state and prepare the next generation of leaders, and we are deeply grateful to all of our loyal alumni and friends who continue to propel our institution forward,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “Because of their generosity, donors are expanding opportunities for students, elevating research excellence and strengthening our impact across Georgia and beyond.”

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