UGA employee arrested for using hidden camera in locker room

ATHENS, Ga. - An equipment manager for the Georgia football team is accused of using a hidden camera to capture images of at least one individual showering in the Bulldogs’ locker room.
Kevin Purvis, 37, who is listed as associate equipment manager on the Georgia Athletic Association’s website, was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail at 8:48 p.m. Friday and charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor. Three of the felonies are for illegal eavesdropping or surveillance. The other felony was for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and the misdemeanor was for possession of marijuana.
Purvis’ arrest came nearly a month after an unidentified person found a camera hidden in a shower area of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. UGA officials called police Feb. 27 and an investigation began. Arrest warrants for Purvis were executed Friday by the Athens-Clarke County sheriff’s office, and Purvis turned himself into the jail later that night. He remains incarcerated on $16,000 in bonds.
UGA spokesman Claude Felton said the athletic association was aware of Purvis’ arrest and that he already was terminated. Felton declined further comment, but emailed a prepared statement. “As soon as it learned of the incident, the Athletic Association notified the University of Georgia Police Department, who began their investigation. The University took immediate action, and the employee was terminated early in the investigation. Based on the findings of the police investigation, no student-athletes were victims in this incident.”
