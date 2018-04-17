  • Uber-style service delivers hot, gourmet meals to inmates at Clayton County Jail

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill touts that he runs the toughest jail in the area but some residents might not see it that way.

    A company called Outside Inside Connection allows families to send inmates hot, gourmet meals to the Clayton County Jail. Items on the menu include jalapeno burgers, beefy nachos and Philly cheesesteaks.

     "They're still human. Why do they have to eat slop," one visitor said when Channel 2's Tom Jones asked her about people thinking the service shouldn't be allowed.

